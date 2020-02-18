Service International (SCI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Service International (SCI), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.96, close to its 52-week high of $50.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as General Finance, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.

The the analyst consensus on Service International is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $50.10 and a one-year low of $38.92. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 719.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of deathcare products and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.