Service International (SCI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Oppenheimer gave Service International (NYSE: SCI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Service International today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Service International with a $49.33 average price target, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.89 and a one-year low of $33.93. Currently, Service International has an average volume of 1.02M.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.