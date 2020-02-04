Service International (SCI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Service International (SCI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, United Parcel, and CH Robinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Service International.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $70.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of deathcare products and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments.