Service International (SCI) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to Service International (SCI) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.57.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Service International with a $49.33 average price target, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Service International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $820 million and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $813 million and had a net profit of $72.33 million.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.