Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 32.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00, which is a 171.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Seres Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.29 million.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.