Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Chardan Capital gave Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Seres Therapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seres Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.56 million and GAAP net loss of $18.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.78 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. operates a microbiome therapeutics platform company, which engages in the development of biological drugs. The firm creates medicines using live bacteria to treat diseases resulting from functional deficiencies in the microbiome, a condition known as dysbiosis. It focuses on implementing microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.