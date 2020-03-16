Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 35.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50, a 224.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.39 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Seres Therapeutics has an average volume of 232.9K.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.