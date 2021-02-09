Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digi International, Sierra Wireless, and MiX Telematics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sequans Communications S A with a $12.75 average price target.

Sequans Communications S A’s market cap is currently $287.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.14.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions include high speed LTE, ultra large cell range, non 3GPP frequencies, LTE for satellite, streamrichLTE customer devices, colibri LTE cat 4 platform, and calliope LTEcat M1/NB1 platform. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.