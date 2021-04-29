Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 27, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sequans Communications S A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.20, representing an 112.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.57 and a one-year low of $3.87. Currently, Sequans Communications S A has an average volume of 502.4K.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions include high speed LTE, ultra large cell range, non 3GPP frequencies, LTE for satellite, streamrichLTE customer devices, colibri LTE cat 4 platform, and calliope LTEcat M1/NB1 platform. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.