Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Everspin Technologies, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sequans Communications S A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.42, representing a 77.6% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.68. Currently, Sequans Communications S A has an average volume of 206.4K.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market.