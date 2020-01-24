Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.72, close to its 52-week high of $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Everspin Technologies, Smart Global Holdings, and Tower Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sequans Communications S A with a $8.08 average price target.

Based on Sequans Communications S A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.12 million.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market.