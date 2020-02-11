Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Digi International, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sequans Communications S A with a $8.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.68. Currently, Sequans Communications S A has an average volume of 206.4K.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the designs, development, and supply of 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband and internet of things applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market.