Sensyne Health (SSYNF) Receives a Buy from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt analyst Peel Hunt reiterated a Buy rating on Sensyne Health (SSYNF) on May 1.

Sensyne Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sensyne Health PLC develops clinically validated software applications powered by artificial intelligence including prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems for clinical care. Its products connect patients, clinicians and researchers, generating large databases of phenotypic data, enabling discovery research and improving patient outcomes. The company has developed three clinically validated products (SEND, GDm-Health and EDGE) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one product.