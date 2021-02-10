Sensyne Health (SSYNF) Receives a Buy from Liberum Capital

In a report released yesterday, Liberum Capital from Liberum Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sensyne Health (SSYNF), with a price target of p310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.40.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensyne Health with a $4.06 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.87 and a one-year low of $0.43. Currently, Sensyne Health has an average volume of 232.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSYNF in relation to earlier this year.

Sensyne Health PLC develops clinically validated software applications powered by artificial intelligence including prescribed digital therapeutics and hospital systems for clinical care. Its products connect patients, clinicians and researchers, generating large databases of phenotypic data, enabling discovery research and improving patient outcomes. The company has developed three clinically validated products (SEND, GDm-Health and EDGE) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and one product.