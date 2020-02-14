Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Hold rating on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 38.8% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Sensus Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

Based on Sensus Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $730.4K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $101.9K.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.