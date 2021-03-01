Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 74.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensus Healthcare with a $6.55 average price target, implying a 47.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.09 and a one-year low of $1.76. Currently, Sensus Healthcare has an average volume of 471.8K.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.