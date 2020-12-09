Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensus Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.88.

Sensus Healthcare’s market cap is currently $61.47M and has a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.97.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.