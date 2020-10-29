Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti assigned a Buy rating to Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and CHF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensus Healthcare with a $4.98 average price target.

Based on Sensus Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 million and GAAP net loss of $2.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.48 million and had a net profit of $112.3K.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary medical devices specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions. Its main product is SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers and other skin conditions such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.