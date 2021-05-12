Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Senseonics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.17.

Based on Senseonics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.89 million and GAAP net loss of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.61 million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.