Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS), with a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Senseonics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.75, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Senseonics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.32 million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application.