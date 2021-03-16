Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Citigroup gave Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Sensei Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 58.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Sensei Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, implying an 85.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SNSE in relation to earlier this year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The companies ImmunoPhage platform is a powerful, self-adjuvanted and highly differentiated immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a robust, focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.