Sensata (ST) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Sensata (ST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $62.50 average price target.

Sensata’s market cap is currently $8.71B and has a P/E ratio of 89.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Martha Sullivan, a Director at ST sold 67,700 shares for a total of $3,189,347.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets. The Sensing Solutions designs and manufactures sensors and control products. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, MA.