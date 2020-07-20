Sensata (ST) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Sensata (ST) on July 15 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 48.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $44.60 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sensata’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $774 million and net profit of $8.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $870 million and had a net profit of $85.07 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets. The Sensing Solutions designs and manufactures sensors and control products. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, MA.