Sensata (ST) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sensata (ST), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $50.50 average price target, a 95.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.73 and a one-year low of $18.25. Currently, Sensata has an average volume of 1.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Paul Edgerley, a Director at ST bought 17,200 shares for a total of $354,320.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets. The Sensing Solutions designs and manufactures sensors and control products. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, MA.