Sensata (ST) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 27, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Sensata (ST), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 85.2% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sensata is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.27, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Sensata’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $906 million and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $847 million and had a net profit of $53.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Martha Sullivan, a Director at ST sold 50,000 shares for a total of $2,994,500.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets. The Sensing Solutions designs and manufactures sensors and control products. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, MA.