SenesTech (SNES) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SenesTech (SNES) and a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SenesTech with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SenesTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77K and GAAP net loss of $1.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.59 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SenesTech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. Its first fertility control product candidate is ContraPest. The company was founded by Loretta P. Mayer and Cheryl A. Dyer in July 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, AZ.