Semtech (SMTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Semtech (SMTC) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.78, close to its 52-week low of $32.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $54.17 average price target, implying a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.13 and a one-year low of $32.81. Currently, Semtech has an average volume of 464.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products.