Semtech (SMTC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Semtech (SMTC), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 75.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $66.00 average price target, which is a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.10 and a one-year low of $26.03. Currently, Semtech has an average volume of 468.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMTC in relation to earlier this year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.