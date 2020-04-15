Semtech (SMTC) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Semtech (SMTC) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.22.

Based on Semtech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $138 million and GAAP net loss of $4.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $19.92 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

