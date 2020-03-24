SEMAFO (SEMFF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Steven Green downgraded SEMAFO (SEMFF) to Hold today and set a price target of C$2.85. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.15.

Green has an average return of 5.5% when recommending SEMAFO.

According to TipRanks.com, Green is ranked #5655 out of 6151 analysts.

SEMAFO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.54.

Based on SEMAFO’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and net profit of $7.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a net profit of $6.49 million.

SEMAFO, Inc. engages in the production and exploration of gold in West Africa. It operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit. Its assets also include Boungou, Kongolokoro, Nabanga, and Korhogo projects. The company was founded by M. Benoit La Salle on June 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.