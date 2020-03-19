SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -22.3% and a 21.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $997K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.32 million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. Its product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.