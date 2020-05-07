Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selective Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.33.

Selective Insurance Group’s market cap is currently $2.7B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIGI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Ronald Kelley, a Director at SIGI bought 7,953 shares for a total of $132,895.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.