Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 31, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Selective Insurance Group with a $73.50 average price target.

Based on Selective Insurance Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $81.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIGI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, John Burville, a Director at SIGI bought 7,953 shares for a total of $132,895.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments.