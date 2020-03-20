Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.7% and a 26.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80, representing a 416.6% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 718.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SELB in relation to earlier this year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

