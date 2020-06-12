Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Mizuho Securities gave Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.80, a 98.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 837.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SELB in relation to earlier this year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.