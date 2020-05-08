Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Needham gave Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 31.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.83, representing a 152.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.65 million and GAAP net loss of $14.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $903K and had a GAAP net loss of $14.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SELB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.