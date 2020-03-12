Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 37.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More on SELB: