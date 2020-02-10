Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.52, close to its 52-week high of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 43.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Palatin Technologies, and Seres Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, a 74.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $4.80 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 540.3K.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.