Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and William Blair gave Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 43.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.20, representing a 297.4% upside. In a report issued on September 23, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.