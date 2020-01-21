Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Initiated with a Buy at William Blair

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Raju Prasad today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.32, close to its 52-week high of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 60.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.33, a 100.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 414.6K.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.