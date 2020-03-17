Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 40.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $7.80 average price target, a 256.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Selecta Biosciences has an average volume of 800.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More on SELB: