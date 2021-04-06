SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.26, close to its 52-week high of $62.75.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 70.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SEI Investments Company with a $69.00 average price target, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.75 and a one-year low of $45.92. Currently, SEI Investments Company has an average volume of 489.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SEIC in relation to earlier this year.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provision of investment management programs to ultra-high-net-worth families residing in the United States, developing internet-based investment services and advice platforms, entering new markets and conducting other research and development activities. The company was founded by Alfred P. West, Jr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Oaks, PA.