Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) Initiated with a Buy at B.Riley Financial

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Seelos Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.89 and a one-year low of $0.42. Currently, Seelos Therapeutics has an average volume of 9.27M.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio include late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.