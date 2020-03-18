SecureWorks (SCWX) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks (SCWX) on March 16 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SecureWorks is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $13.67.

Based on SecureWorks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.78 million.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time.