SecureWorks (SCWX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks (SCWX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SecureWorks is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

Based on SecureWorks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and GAAP net loss of $7.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.74 million.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.