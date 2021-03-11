SecureWorks (SCWX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mike Cikos from Needham assigned a Hold rating to SecureWorks (SCWX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #1797 out of 7363 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SecureWorks is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.31 and a one-year low of $5.29. Currently, SecureWorks has an average volume of 92.39K.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.