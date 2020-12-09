SecureWorks (SCWX) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to SecureWorks (SCWX) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 63.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for SecureWorks with a $13.50 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.23 and a one-year low of $5.29. Currently, SecureWorks has an average volume of 101.4K.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.