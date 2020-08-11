SeaWorld (SEAS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on SeaWorld (SEAS), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

SeaWorld has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

SeaWorld’s market cap is currently $1.32B and has a P/E ratio of 73.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the park and entertainment business. Its brand portfolio of theme parks includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.