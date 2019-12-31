SeaWorld (SEAS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on SeaWorld (SEAS) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 35.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaWorld with a $36.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.72 and a one-year low of $21.67. Currently, SeaWorld has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SEAS in relation to earlier this year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. The company engages in delivering personal, interactive and educational experiences that blend imagination with nature and enable its customers to celebrate, connect with and care for the natural world. Its portfolio of branded theme parks includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove and Sesame Place. The SeaWorld is widely recognized as the marine-life theme park brand in the world. Its SeaWorld theme parks are located in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. The Busch Gardens theme parks are family-oriented destinations designed to immerse guests in foreign geographic settings. The Aquatica branded water parks are premium, family-oriented destinations that are based in a South Seas-themed tropical setting. Aquatica water parks are build on the aquatic theme of its SeaWorld brand and feature high-energy rides, water attractions, white-sand beaches and an innovative and entertaining presentation of marine and terrestrial animals. The Discovery Cove offers guests personal, signature experiences, including the opportunity to swim and interact with dolphins, take an underwater walking reef tour and enjoy pristine white-sand beaches and landscaped private cabanas. The Sesame Place is a destination where parents and children can share in the spirit of imagination and experience Sesame Street together through whirling rides, water slides, colorful shows and furry friends. SeaWorld Entertainment was founded on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.