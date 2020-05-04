Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN), with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.72, close to its 52-week high of $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $149.00 average price target, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $157.00 and a one-year low of $62.91. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 1.22M.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

